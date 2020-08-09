TikTok Makes First Official Statement After US Ban

Recently, TikTok, which has been the target of the US Government, faced many discussions and a possible ban decision on the grounds that it “poses a threat to security with the nation”. An official statement came from the company.

As we have often reported before, cold winds have been blowing between the Trump government and the Chinese social media platform TikTok recently. According to the decision from the White House on Thursday, TikTok will no longer be able to do business with US companies.

White House officials cited as the reason for this decision, “The spread of mobile applications developed in the People’s Republic of China in the United States continues to threaten the security of the nation, foreign policy and the economy of the United States.”

Official statement from TikTok

Today, TikTok released an official statement in response to the US Government’s allegations.

“TikTok is a community of creative and passionate people, a home that offers joy to families and meaningful careers for producers. And we are building this platform for the long term. TikTok will be here for years to come.

The last execution order that came with no preliminary processing shocked us. For nearly a year, we have tried to communicate with the US government in good faith to provide constructive solutions to the reservations expressed. What we saw in return was that the management did not pay any attention to the facts, dictated agreement terms without going through standard legal processes, and tried to get itself into negotiations between private firms.

We have clearly demonstrated our intention to work together with the appropriate authorities to find useful solutions to our users, manufacturers, partners, employees and the US society in general. There is no process or adherence to law here, and it didn’t. The text of the decision reveals that although this (decision) does not have a source, it is based on uncited anonymous “reports”, fearful of being used in “maybe” misinformation campaigns and avoiding data collection that is the standard for thousands of mobile applications.

We have made it clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government and does not censor content on request. Actually- we published our moderation guide and algorithm source code in our Transparency Center, which is not available in any similar company in the industry. We even stated that we are completely voluntary to sell it to an American company.

“Trust in the USA may be shaken”

This executive order risks undermining confidence in the US commitment to the rule of law, which attracts global businesses like a magnet for investment and has fostered American economic growth for decades. And it sets a dangerous example of the free market and freedom of thought concepts. TikTok will try whatever remedy it can use to ensure that the rule of law is not neglected in American courts, if not administratively, and that our company and your users are treated fairly.

We want 100 million Americans who love and see our platform as their home for self-expression, entertainment and communication, to know that our commitment to you will never, ever weaken as TikTok. We put your safety, protection and trust in our community first – always. As TikTok users, manufacturers, partners and family, you have the right to express your views to your elected representatives, including the White House. You have the right to be heard. ”

Although TikTok has made this statement, the White House administration is not expected to heed the statement. What do you think of TikTok? Do you think the platform is right or is the Trump administration right? We are waiting your comments.



