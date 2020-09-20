TikTok made its counter move: A counter action is filed!

The Trump administration’s scrutiny of China-based companies is increasing day by day. Following the US and Huawei crisis, the biggest issue on the agenda was the moves to ban or restrict China-based applications such as TikTok and WeChat. We have even announced to you that the USA has taken the China-based Tencent under the spotlight. It is possible to say that things are getting hot from the examination of TikTok to the period of its sale. ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has decided to take action against the situation in question. TikTok is suing against the USA!

TikTok sues against the USA: What’s happening?

Shortly after the Trump administration announced its decision that TikTok and WeChat apps would be banned in the US, TikTok filed a counterclaim for its cancellation.

According to the news in The Wall Street Journal, ByteDance, which TikTok is affiliated with, has filed a counter-lawsuit against the Trump administration to lift the app’s new download ban.

ByteDance says the ban, scheduled to begin on Sunday (today), ignores the judicial process as well as freedom of expression.

TikTok’s parent company thinks that the Trump administration’s main goal is political, business has nothing to do with data security. This is stated in the counterclaim. To remind you, TikTok also brought to court a case opened in August.

Among the current decisions made about TikTok is establishing a reliable connection between the US-based Oracle company and ByteDance. The US administration wants TikTok’s US operation to change hands because it thinks TikTok will become more secure with a US-based company.

With the decision of the Trump administration, TikTok will not be available for download on both the App Store and Play Store. Ultimately TikTok is filing a lawsuit against the USA, let’s see what will happen in the future?



