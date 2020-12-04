TikTok lost the leadership to WhatsApp! Here is the new list

SensorTower, which provides us with statistics such as the downloads of mobile applications, popularity or revenue every month, announced the November data. TikTok, the most downloaded mobile application in the world in October, lost the leadership to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is the most downloaded mobile application in November

The demand for mobile applications is increasing day by day. This situation, which multiplies the number of downloads, is also reflected in the diversity. In the data prepared by SensorTower for November, it is noteworthy that users need to communicate. For this reason, WhatsApp was the most downloaded mobile application worldwide.

In November, WhatsApp entered phones with a total of close to 60 million new downloads. This also means the most downloaded non-game application in the world. 30 percent of total downloads came from India and 10 percent from Nigeria.

TikTok was the second most downloaded application in the world. TikTok, who was sitting in the leadership seat of last month, respectively; Facebook, Weather & Radar USA, Instagram, Zoom, Snapchat, Messenger, Telegram, SnackVideo followed.

As you can see better from the table below, there are applications whose rankings have changed on both the App Store and Google Play Store in the November list.



