TikTok: LG SmartTVs Receive App Version

TikTok won a version of the app for LG SmartTVs, models 2020 and 2021. According to the manufacturer, the app is available for TVs with webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 systems in the UK, France and Germany.

The novelty comes to devices through a firmware update released on Thursday (7). Meanwhile, 2019 models should receive the social network app in the coming months.

Previously, TikTok gained versions for SmartTVs from Samsung, TVs with Android TV and Fire TV devices from Amazon. However, the availability of the app is concentrated only in the aforementioned European countries.

In the US, the platform offers a more limited option called “More On TikTok”. Launched for Amazon’s streaming gadgets in August 2020, the “channel” features playlists of videos from the social network and exclusive interviews with creators.

So far, LG and TikTok have not revealed whether the app for SmartTVs will arrive in more regions.