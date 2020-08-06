TikTok launches application on Fire TV in the USA

Amid the turmoil surrounding its operations in the United States, TikTok has just announced the launch of its application for Amazon’s Fire TV devices, More on TikTok.

With it, users will be able to watch videos created for the platform, watch interviews with content creators, as well as videos that exceed the one-minute limit that is the standard for the mobile device.

The information was confirmed by Amazon spokesman Delaney Simmons, who explained that the content on “More on TikTok” will be directed by the mobile version of the Chinese app, that is, everything recorded by the standard app can be seen by Fire TV devices.

“We’ve been thinking about what it means to adopt streaming devices like Fire TV to connect with our users and how we can offer them more dynamic experiences and we believe that bringing our content to TV, in a way, is a next a natural step, ”said Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok, in an email to The Verge.

The videos will be separated in the Fire TV app in two parts: the first, called “In the Studio” (or “in the studio), will show interviews with the stars of TikTok. The other, “This is TikTok” (or “This is TikTok”), will highlight content creators for the platform.

It is worth mentioning that, as it is an application aimed only at playing videos, it will not be necessary to login or provide any type of personal data from the accounts. Therefore, users will also not be able to upload any video on the platform through it.

The application will be made available gradually and completely for free. According to some reports, there will also be no ads displayed in the app, at least for now. To open the application on Fire TV just say the command “Alexa, open More on TikTok”.

Meanwhile, the social network is still waiting for more information about its future in the country. Since the end of last week, information has leaked that Microsoft can buy the service’s operating division in the United States and President Donald Trump has given 45 days for this transaction to take effect.



