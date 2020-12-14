TikTok launches app for Samsung TVs

TikTok is taking its content from smartphone screens directly to Samsung TV screens. This is the first time that the short video app officially hits televisions, according to an announcement on the South Korean manufacturer’s website on Monday (14).

The contents of the application can be accessed from models dated 2018 onwards, and can be downloaded from the Samsung Smart TV App Store. The new models of smart TVs from the brand will arrive in stores with the app pre-installed.

TikTok users will be able to watch the videos on the TV screen, including scrolling through the “For you” and “Following” feeds. A horizontal banner will allow viewers to view videos posted by creators who have chosen to follow, as well as videos from other categories. It will also be possible to interact with the videos, giving likes. Source: Samsung / Disclosure Samsung

TikTok on TV will be an unprecedented experience

The new experience is not a simple mirroring of the cell phone, but a new application created specifically for a viewing experience at home. The most liked and viewed content on TikTok can be watched, organized into 12 categories ranging from games and comedy to food and animals.

At the press conference, the European director of TikTok, Rich Waterworth, explained to journalists that, in addition to entertainment, the app will make its educational content available, through #LearnOnTikTok videos to stay on top of cooking tips, fitness and curiosities .

Waterworth explained that, on TV’s, TikTok will operate in a restricted mode, filtering inappropriate content. With previous experience at the British broadcaster ITV, the executive recalled that “the time is gone when the only way to find entertainment at home was through a single shared TV in the living room. And we never need entertainment as much as in 2020. “he concluded.



