TikTok is reportedly providing more users with a feature that allows you to view video thumbnails while watching videos — here’s what you need to know about it.

TikTok’s short video platform is one of the most popular apps in the world, and they are constantly adding new features to make it easier to download and interact with content in the app.

Earlier, in 2022, the platform began allowing users to shoot ten-minute videos, expanding it from the previous maximum limit of three minutes, and many users took full advantage of this opportunity.

While you could already use the scroll bar at the bottom of longer posts to skip the video, users are now reporting that TikTok is also adding the ability to view a thumbnail of the video in question while scrolling.

On January 5, social media consultant Matt Navarra shared a video demonstrating this handy feature.

FINALLY… TikTok added video scrubbing thumbnails! 👀🔎 Makes it easier to find the bit you’re looking for in longer videos h/t my 13 year old daughter pic.twitter.com/DpyjNoz5dE — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 5, 2023

Thumbnails on the scrollbar work almost the same as in the YouTube app. Users who have access to this feature will simply need to drag a dot onto the white bar at the bottom of the screen, above which an image should appear to preview which part of the video you are hovering over. Then just release the dot to go to that part of the video.

It’s unclear if this feature will be available to everyone at some point, so if you don’t currently have access, you might just have to wait until it’s extended to more regions and devices.

Despite this, this feature is welcomed by many who prefer to skip important parts of longer videos on TikTok.