TikTok Jump Brings Recipes And Tutorials Links To Social Network

TikTok: This Monday (21), TikTok announced the arrival of TikTok Jump to the platform. According to the company, this is a resource that will help content creators share engaging and informative materials.

Through the novelty, users can insert links into their videos, redirecting the audience to recipes, questionnaires, new tools and so on. Such functionality is provided by third parties such as Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse and Tabelog.

In addition, the company highlights, other partnerships are on the way, as well as they should be increasingly expanded over time. Among the novelties already inaugurated are foreign language vocabulary cards, breathing exercises and sports statistics.

Nick Holzherr, head of Whisk, explains that the launch, since the beginning of a restricted Beta test, ensured the overcoming of something that limited the actions of members of the social network. The new feature allows the user to view and save complete cooking tips instructions – which also ensured a new range of possibilities.

“TikTok creators aren’t just using Whisk to add recipes previously published online; they’re also sharing exclusive stuff that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” says the executive.