TikTok: Judge threatens to lift US app ban

The ban on new downloads of TikTok in the United States, scheduled to take effect next Sunday (27), may be postponed or even suspended after ByteDance, the company behind the platform of Chinese origin, appealed to the courts.

On Thursday (24), the judge responsible for the trial of the case issued an order requesting immediate action by lawyers in the Donald Trump administration. The magistrate gave the American government two options, which must decide on one of them by 2:30 pm on Friday (25).

One of the alternatives offered by district judge Carl Nichols is for Trump to submit documents advocating a ban on downloads and the availability of app updates in the country. The other is the postponement of this order from the U.S. Department of Commerce to prohibit new users from downloading the program on Android and iOS stores.

According to Bloomberg, Nichols wants to buy time to judge the case. He argues that the ban, even temporary, would cause irreparable damage to the platform, used by more than 100 million Americans. The judge would even be willing to lift the government ban, depending on the White House’s response, according to the vehicle.



