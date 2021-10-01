TikTok joins the NFT caravan with famous names

TikTok, one of the world’s largest social media applications, has officially announced that it will join NFT, the best trend of recent years.

NFT, one of the biggest movements of recent years, started to become the focus of everyone day by day. This trend is increasing its popularity day by day.

Recently, Twitter started working on NFT integration and shared the first details about it. After Twitter’s move, this time TikTok, one of the popular applications, decided to join the trend.

TikTok will launch its own NFT collections

TikTok, one of the most popular social media applications in the world, appeals to a wide audience. This platform, which is satisfied with this situation and is getting better day by day, is preparing to offer a different perspective to users with its own NFT collections.

In a statement made by the company recently; It has been announced that some trending content from names such as Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Rudy Willingham and Gary Vaynerchuk will be added to the NFT collection and released.

TikTok will benefit from the content of the aforementioned famous names and create the NFT collection. So where will NFTs be placed? In response to this question, TikTok officials announced that they will leverage their NFTs from the Layer-2 scaling solution used for Ethereum. In this way, blockchain energy concerns will also be eliminated.

TikTok’s first NTF collection will initially only be available with content from Lil Nas X. The sale of this NFT will start on October 6 and will continue until the end of the month. In addition, the company will also undertake works for the benefit of society with NFT revenues. TikTok will distribute some of this revenue to content creators and give some to charities.

So what do you guys think about NFTs? Also, how did you find TikTok to join this trend? Share with us in the comments…