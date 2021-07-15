TikTok is The 1st App Outside of Facebook With 3 Billion Downloads

The TikTok platform has reached a new download mark. The app, counting iOS and Android versions — in addition to Douyin, which is the Chinese edition of the service — now has more than 3 billion installs worldwide. The data are from the consulting company Sensor Tower.

The number is even more impressive when you realize that TikTok is only the fifth app to achieve this feat, with the previous four belonging to Facebook: the social network app itself, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

fast pace

Also according to Sensor Tower, without taking into account mobile games, TikTok was the most downloaded application and the one that generated the most revenue in the first half of 2021.

In those six months, there were 383 million downloads from first-time “tiktokers”, meaning those who didn’t have the app before, and approximately US$919.2 million generated in user expenses. Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was the record for ByteDance, which had already registered 111% growth in 2020.

Interestingly, the quarterly rate of downloads showed a drop — but only because the growth rate of the app during the first few months of 2020, in the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, was even more stratospheric.

It is also worth remembering that, during this period, the platform was banned in India and threatened with ban in the United States.

In an earlier App Annie report, TikTok featured prominently in another category: time spent within the app environment. In several countries, including the United States, users are already spending more time on the platform than on consolidated video services such as YouTube.