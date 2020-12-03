TikTok is testing three minute videos! Here are the details

One of the most important reasons why TikTok attracts so much attention is that the content on the platform is too short to get bored. However, a new report indicates that the social media platform may change this approach. According to the post by social media consultant Matt Navara, TikTok tests videos up to 3 minutes in length.

Navara’s sharing shows that this test is in its early stages. Therefore, videos longer than 60 seconds are not expected to appear in many people. While it has been understood that the slow deployment of this feature has been going on for several weeks, some users encountering long videos did not neglect to express their surprise on Twitter and other social networks.

It can be said that by increasing the video limit of TikTok to three minutes, it offers more space for its users to showcase their creativity. However, it should not be forgotten that this change brings some serious risks.

This change may partially reduce the impact that makes TikTok successful. Spending hundreds of millions of dollars to present videos longer than TikTok and shorter than YouTube, Quibi’s disappointing adventure remains fresh in memories. In addition, it is already seen that some users do not like these long videos. Therefore, it seems like a logical choice for TikTok to move slowly to better measure future reactions.

TikTok has yet to make a statement about testing three-minute videos.



