TikTok is testing a new feature! Here are the details

China-based social media application TikTok continues to increase the number of users and popularity every day. Especially the social media application, which has become popular recently and used by everyone from seven to seventy, is testing a new feature to make the user experience more efficient.

Social media app TikTok is testing a new feature for individual accounts, according to a user named Alessandro Paluzzi. This feature stands out as a new notification option that allows you to enable “Live Streaming Notification”.

TikTok, which gained popularity a few years ago and became one of the most used applications especially among young people, continues to keep the application alive and develop for its users by offering new features.

#TikTok is working on a new LIVE notification settings section where it will be possible to enable notifications for LIVE streams for each single account that you follow 👀 pic.twitter.com/NrSzFh03D5 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 17, 2021

TikTok, which started to offer advertisements of brands for users in its application very recently, is now on the agenda with a new feature regarding the “Live Streaming Option”.

As in “Live Streaming” on Facebook and Instagram, TikTok will offer you an option to receive notifications when one of your followers goes live with its new feature.

Note that this new feature will only work for people for whom you have enabled “Live Streaming Notification”. To enable this notification, you need to go to “Incoming Notifications” in the “Settings” section and click on “Live Notification Settings” in the tab. Then you should enable the “Receive Recommended Live Notification” option in the profile of the person.

In this way, even if you are outside the application, you will be able to receive notifications when the user whose notifications are activated goes live. It is unknown when this tested feature will be available to all users. However, this feature is almost certain to be liked by many users.