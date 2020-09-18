TikTok is certain to be banned in the US on September 20.

White House sources announced that President Donald Trump does not accept the TikTok deal between Oracle and ByteDance. These statements show that TikTok will be banned in the US as of Sunday (September 20). However, WeChat application will also be banned in the USA.

TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, is currently on the agenda with the US government’s ban decision. In the statements made by US President Donald Trump, it was stated that TikTok threatened national security, so it should either be sold to a US company or it would be banned. After the statements, the name of Microsoft and then Oracle was mentioned in the first place. We already knew that Microsoft was out of the way, but according to the latest news, Oracle will not be able to buy TikTok’s US operations.

According to information obtained from White House sources, US President Donald Trump did not accept the possible terms of the agreement between Oracle and TikTok. As such, the bargain was interrupted. With this development, if there is no new last-minute development, TikTok will be banned in the USA as of Sunday.

Both App Store and Google Play will remove TikTok from US stores under current circumstances

If President Trump refuses the deal between Oracle and ByteDance, users will not be able to use the App Store or Google Play Store to download the app. If the opposite does not happen, Americans who already use TikTok will have to continue their lives without updates. This will also be impossible if the authorities impose an access block for the application.

TikTok isn’t the only app to be banned on September 20: WeChat will also be out of the US market

The decision of the US government concerns not only TikTok but WeChat as well. According to the information obtained, on September 20, China-based instant messaging application WeChat will also be banned. In this context, US users may not be able to access this app on the Google Play Store or App Store when they want to download WeChat on Sunday.

Google and Apple can automatically delete these apps from phones

The US government may wish to remove TikTok and WeChat from all devices across the country. Moreover, technically such a thing is indeed possible. Google and Apple can delete this app from users’ phones if they wish. However, so far, neither Google nor Apple has received any statements about it. It is obvious that Sunday will be very active for users in the US, but time will show in which direction the process will evolve.



