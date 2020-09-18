TikTok is being removed from app stores in the USA

TikTok and WeChat will be removed from mobile app stores in the US starting September 20. The decision was announced by the US Department of Commerce. The sanctions regarding the applications owned by ByteDance will not be limited to removing them from the store. These applications will not be allowed to receive service from hosting providers in the USA. US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross stated that the decision was taken on the instructions of US President Donald Trump.

“Today’s decisions show that President Trump is fully prepared to ensure our national security and protect the Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Ross in his statement.

It can be said that it is remarkable that the ban decision was announced despite the agreement between Oracle and ByteDance. According to the news in Bloomberg, Trump expressed that he did not like this agreement very much and stated that he would not sign anything for the time being.

The statement of the US Department of Commerce shows that it wants the applications to disappear from the USA. Not only did the Ministry prohibit apps, updates and codes, but also banned payments associated with WeChat.

The USA, which does not want these applications to receive hosting service in the country, also aims to block access via VPN. The fact that the White House announces the decision on Friday and will implement it on Sunday does not give ByteDance much time to delay or reverse the decision. This requires hosting companies to rush to launch applications.

This decision does not affect companies that provide hosting services to TikTok and WeChat outside the US. Other games and applications of Tencent, the owner of WeChat, are also outside the scope of the decision.



