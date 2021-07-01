TikTok Increases Maximum Video Length To 3 Minutes

TikTok today announced (1) a new video duration limit for all users, allowing recordings of up to three minutes. After testing the option in recent months, the social network, which had already expanded productions from 15 to 60 seconds, has the largest publishing span among its competitors: Instagram Reels, Snapchat Spotlight and YouTube Shorts.

According to the company, the decision to allow longer videos came from feedback from the creators of the social network, as a way to meet their demands. Users felt the need for more flexibility when filming and more time to share their content for some specific subjects, including recipes, beauty tutorials, among others.

According to Drew Kirchhoff, the company’s product manager, creators will have tools to create new or expanded types of content on the network. The goal is to make the best use of the flexibility brought about by the extra screen time.

Another feature recently launched by the social network was TikTok Jump. The novelty allows the sharing of exclusive content, from the insertion of links in your videos, redirecting the audience to recipes, questionnaires, among other tools.

TikTok has quickly become one of the simplest ways to spread ideas, knowledge and opinions. Proof of this is that the UK Government has joined the platform to campaign in favor of vaccination among young people in the fight against COVID-19.