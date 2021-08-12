TikTok improves its features to protect the youngest

TikTok: Videos are a very interesting source of content for users who visit the Internet. The formats are very varied, as well as the applications that receive them. But among all of them, the most popular currently is TikTok and both old and young join it. What happens is that not all users are as aware of the application as they should be and that is why the firm launches new functions to take care of underage users.

TikTok will protect teens’ privacy

Today there are many parents who are made to the most current technology and their role is to make children use it responsibly. But it is known by all that sooner or later younger minds join social networks before, either to upload content or see that of their favorite stars. Now TikTok is the one that is most fashionable with all the dances and challenges that users generate and that the youngest replicate.

But it is a fact that it is about making responsible use of this application and that is why TikTok launches new privacy functions for teenagers, as TechCrunch tells us. Here they should be divided into two groups: those from 13 to 15 years old and those from 16 to 17. They may not seem like very specific bands, but they provide the basis for differentiating the earliest users from those who have been browsing for a while. Internet.

Starting with the 13-15 age group, these are the ones with the most restrictive rules. And it is that the configuration of these accounts will be restricted to the point that the comments they receive are restricted as well as the interactive functions such as Stitch and duets. The other interesting point is the notifications, which will be restricted from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the next day, a great option so that the app does not bother you during your rest hours.

When it comes to accounts from 16 to 17 years old, TikTok will raise its hand with the functions of sharing content that we told you before. The same goes for notifications, where they will earn just one more hour of use. Now these will have an additional function related to your first content upload, and when this happens, the application will tell you for the first time who you want the video to reach if only the followers, friends or everyone . This second point, that of friends, is important since the app considers all users who follow each other as such.