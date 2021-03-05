TikTok has opened its popular feature to all its users

TikTok’s Q&A feature is now available to all content creators. The new tool will make it easier for creators to answer questions from followers. TikTok’s Question and Answer feature is now officially available to everyone.

This feature first appeared last month. But TikTok started testing the feature with users who initially had ten thousand or more followers. Now, the app allows anyone with a creator account to sign up.

TikTok Q&A feature will make it easier for content producers

Once the feature is enabled, there are several ways users can take advantage of question and answer tags. When viewers are commenting, they have to press the question mark button to question their comments.

Video creators can then filter their comments to view all questions and record a video response. This feature also works in live streams, where creators can share and answer questions from their viewers in real time.

Finally, TikTok also adds a separate “Q&A” tab to the creators’ profiles that will receive all the questions a creator has answered previously. This means viewers will also be able to post new questions directly from this Q&A section.

The app already allows users to create video responses to specific comments. That’s why questions and answers are seen as a big part of TikTok culture. However, comment sections on the platform can become cumbersome in popular videos. So having a special way to ask and answer questions can make it easier for content creators with a large number of followers.

It is also stated that TikTok provides tools for content creators to avoid answering the same questions over and over.