Tiktok Has Announced Its New Feature Called Marketplace!

Introducing its new content at an event held today, TikTok announced the Marketplace feature. Content producers and brands come together.

TikTok is growing in popularity day by day. The platform, which stands out with short dance-oriented content, attracts the attention of everyone from seven to seventy. The company, which has more than one billion active users, is one of the most successful social media channels of the last period.

The platform, which increased the number of users and appealed to a wider audience during the pandemic period, introduced its new feature that will bring content producers and brands together at an event held today. The feature, called TikTok Markeplace, will allow brands to work with the people best suited to their content.

TikTok Marketplace introduced

TikTok Marketplace, which is basically a catalog of content creators, is designed for brands to find the person that suits them best. Advertisers will be able to find all popular users here. It will be able to categorize these manufacturers with the available tools and create the most suitable search conditions for them.

Considering those who want a more professional experience, TikTok also announced a collaboration program for Marketplace, which gives access to professional agencies. These agencies, which are given a certain access authorization, will be able to act as a bridge between the brand and the content producer.

In addition, new methods have been added to the platform to increase the interaction of advertisers. For example, when users watch a TikTok video, they will see a label showing the product promoted on the screen. When they click on the label, they will reach a very fast loading purchase page. The company claims that this will result in a significant increase in click-through and purchase rates.

So what do you think about this subject? Will TikTok Marketplace benefit creators or brands? You can share your views with us in the comments section.