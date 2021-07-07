TikTok Has a Technical Problem and is Down This Tuesday (6)

TikTok was down on the afternoon of Tuesday (6), due to technical instability. Among the main issues reported by users is difficulty watching videos.

According to DownDetector, the number of complaints started to rise around 4:30 pm (Brasilia time) and reached more than 450 complaints around 4:50 pm. In addition to the inability to watch videos, users cited login problems and difficulty in uploading new content on the social network.

DownDetector’s instability map pointed out that São Paulo, Curitiba and Salvador were among the main cities affected by the problems.

Users used Twitter to talk about the situation. Some even cite that their accounts were “zeroed”, causing followers and publications to disappear, which had already happened in May.

So far, TikTok hasn’t talked about the issue and hasn’t given any predictions about when the issue will be resolved.

[Update 5:25 pm]: TikTok’s Brazilian Twitter account played with the situation and asked users to go “read a book”.

Meanwhile, the social network’s official English support account explained to several people that it was aware of the issue and that a team was working to fix the issue. However, the reason for the fall was not explained.