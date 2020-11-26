TikTok gets another week to not be banned in the USA

Donald Trump’s administration in the United States has extended the deadline for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the North American division of the social network TikTok by another week. The new deadline is December 4, 2020, according to the Reuters news agency.

The decision was recorded in a United States government court decision and the developer has yet to comment on the decision. The company has been trying for a few weeks, through parallel actions, to prevent or postpone the need to sell even more. If you do not meet the deadline, TikTok may be banned in the country.

Donald Trump’s decision was originally made in August, but the 90-day deadline ended up not being met by ByteDance nor charged by the government, as the US election period was close.

And now?

With the end of the process, which ended with the victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, the question was raised again and even the possibility of an end to the ban was considered, since the direction of the trade war with China in the new administration is unknown. . However, the government transition takes place only in January 2021 – and Trump, still in office, returned to request the sale.

Currently, a consortium between Walmart and Oracle, two companies in the United States, is in advanced negotiations to make the acquisition.



