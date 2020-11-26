TikTok gained some more time against the ban

China-based social media app TikTok has bought some more time to get rid of its problems with the American government and transfer its rights. On Wednesday, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, received additional time for US operations from the federal jurisdiction. Although the Washington administration opposed this and wanted to resolve the issue radically, the judiciary prevented it.

TikTok extends time against Trump’s ban

President Donald Trump signed a resolution in August ordering China-based ByteDance to sell US operations by November at the latest. TikTok requested an extension from the Foreign Investment Committee in the US on November 12. The committee accepted this request and determined the new date as December 4 for the company to transfer its operations.

According to Cnet’s report, ByteDance, which previously made a preliminary agreement with software company Oracle and retail giant Walmart for the transfer, did not officially finalize the issue and did not make an official statement. There is some confusion about the amount of control their companies will have over TikTok and whether the regulation will break national security concerns.

Forced sales is not the only threat TikTok faces with the Trump administration. Washington had alleged that the data TikTok collected would fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party and could allow Americans to access their personal and proprietary information. It then issued another execution order to be enforced by the Commerce Department to prevent any company in the US from doing business with ByteDance. However, federal judges in Washington and Pennsylvania blocked the ban.

On the other hand, ByteDance also stated that they were not given any feedback on the solutions offered by the Trump administration to resolve the allegations and concerns raised against TikTok.



