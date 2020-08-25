TikTok condemns the US for its restrictions

TikTok is the fashion app. Whether or not you have it installed, you are sure a video of the app has reached you, or maybe a close relative has noticed and is glued to the news all day. However, the app is not having as much fun as expected and it is all due to the latest moves by the Trump administration. And this has been the consequence of TikTok denouncing the United States for its strong restrictions.

TikTok denounces the US blockade

One of the things Donald Trump will be remembered for will be his protectionist foreign policy. His “America first” was one of the campaign slogans and he has taken it to the letter, to the point of prohibiting American companies from dealing with Chinese companies. And it is that the current president of the United States not only sees the Asian giant as a rival, but as a threat. This is where many decisions derive, such as the one on August 6, in which time was given for an American company to compare part of another Chinese one to maintain its commercial relations.

Of course this has not sat well at all, you just have to see how Huawei has progressed without the help of Google in its latest terminals. But in this case we are talking about the complaint that TikTok has imposed on the United States in federal courts. The firm is one of the most affected by the measure that we explained to you before and, according to what Engadget tells us, it says that it “does not have any evidence that justifies such extreme action and without due process.”

In a statement issued by the application itself, it is stated that “with the Executive Order threatening to prohibit our operations in the US, the creation of 10,000 American jobs would be eliminated and irreparably harms the millions of Americans who use this application for entertainment, connection and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic. ”

The application in the hands of ByteDance does not only stay there in its allegations. He affirms that he has worked closely with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, constantly contributing documentation and that it has been ignored and that his service cannot be considered a threat as stated in the rules of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to which Trump has cited to justify the blockade.

It is clear that there is still a lot to solve in all this mess and that we will surely have more news about the future of TikTok in the United States very soon.



