TikTok competitor: YouTube Shorts launched

The success of TikTok in a short time attracted the attention of other social media companies. Companies such as Google and Facebook started working to compete with TikTok. Facebook, which first introduced the Reels feature for Instagram a while ago, has been the first company to take the first step in this field. Now, Google has introduced a feature that it announced a while ago. YouTube Shorts, which was in beta stage until recently, was presented to the users.

New competitor to TikTok with YouTube Shorts feature

Aware of the growing popularity of TikTok, Google wanted to avoid this situation. Using the biggest weapon for this, YouTube, the company added a new feature to the mobile version of the application. This feature, called Youtube Shorts, allows users to broadcast their created content within YouTube. Being mobile oriented, Shorts displays videos in a vertical flow. Shorts, which is currently available in the USA, is expected to be available globally in a short time.

Shorts videos were very successful, getting 3.5 billion views during the beta process. The really curious part is what the full version will bring. YouTube, which has a high number of active users, will be the biggest competitor of TikTok with its Shorts feature.

Growing rapidly, TikTok recently reached 1 billion users. Especially considering that the application was launched in 2014, we can say that YouTube’s job is quite difficult. The application, which first entered our lives as Musical.ly, later took the name TikTok as we know it today.