TikTok can ban you from using it faster with its new feature

TikTok has gained a lot of presence on phones around the world, even on televisions with ads at sporting events. Its format has dazzled many, even its rivals who have copied its format such as Instagram Reels. But its expansion to the world means more work to moderate the content that is uploaded and this already implies the introduction of automated means. For this reason, TikTok will release a new AI that can quickly apply a ban to you.

Faster account locks on TikTok

In the last year, it has become very fashionable to go viral on TikTok and become famous with a trending video. This is very difficult to achieve, although if you are a creative person you may get to do some. But the concern of many was the so-called ShadowBan or covert blocking, which is known for uploading videos of poor quality or that are not interesting for the social network. This assumes that the videos are not recommended and therefore it is ‘as if you do not exist’ on TikTok.

But this is not really a serious problem compared to a TikTok rule violation. And here we are already talking about serious things, so much so that the application itself has decided to put into operation a new algorithm with which it can block a user quickly. This is already done by other competitors in the segment in order to prevent users from feeling bad about the content they see on their screens that does not meet the application requirements.

According to the statements SlashGear collects from Eric Han, Head of Security for TikTok in the United States, “Automation will be reserved for content categories, where our technology has the highest degree of precision, starting with violations of our policies regarding minor security, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content, illegal activities and regulated goods. “