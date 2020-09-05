TikTok: Benadryl challenge

Launched on TikTok, the Benadryl challenge must not be reproduced! Very risky, it indeed caused the death of a teenage girl!

Shock! An American died last week after an overdose of Benadryl!

Indeed, the drug prescribed to fight against allergies was then diverted to Tik Tok. The young people set themselves the challenge of finding the side effects.

By participating in the Benadryl challenge on TikTok, teens are looking to take the most. The goal ? feel the side effects and above all, hallucinate!

It is basically useful for treating allergies such as sneezing for example or skin irritations. Often prescribed, benadryl is too much of a concern these days!

In fact, on TikTok, young people film themselves taking as many tablets as possible and then wait for the effects! However, note that an overdose is very, very dangerous!

A DEATH FOLLOWING THE TIKTOK CHALLENGE

The drug, diverted, therefore takes a narcotic use! In addition, many young people participate in this TikTok challenge online!

Last week, a young girl did this TikTok challenge and died! Shock, she died at the age of 15 after swallowing 14 pills in one night!

But this high-risk challenge is nothing new! Indeed, last May, the emergency room had already admitted 3 young people who had taken over-dose pills!

Wanting to end this risky challenge at all costs, TikTok said it “deleted the very small amount of content it found. We keep an eye on this topic and remove any new content. The safety and well – being of our users are TikTok ‘s priority, “said a spokesperson.

Hoping that this TikTok challenge will not happen again…. Take good care of yourself !



