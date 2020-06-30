TikTok Became One Of The World’s 100 Most Valuable Brands In Just 4 Years

TikTok, which is the focal point of many social media discussions due to both its content and user data violations, was listed as the 79th most valuable brand in the world with a brand value of $ 16.9 billion in the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list.

The discussions about the video-oriented social media platform TikTok are not behind. Although the application owned by Chinese ByteDance has been banned for the second time in one of its biggest markets, India, positive news for TikTok continues to come.

Published in 2016, TikTok; For the first time this year, BrandZ entered the Top 100 Global Brands list, leaving behind brands such as Uber, Adidas, Pepsi, and ranked as the 79th most valuable brand in the world with a brand value of $ 16.9 billion.

Despite all the discussions, TikTok has become one of the most valuable brands in the world

TikTok, which has managed to enter the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list with its great leap in the past year, has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion in total in the App Store and Play Store. The social media platform currently has over 800 million active users worldwide.

Commenting on TikTok’s listing on the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands, BrandZ’s Global Research President Martin Guerrieria said, “As a brand, TikTok has been seen as incredibly creative even though it has not been in the market for a long time. “If your brand is seen as more creative than your competitors, this is a major driving force for your brand value.”

Instagram also managed to increase its brand value this year

Even though TikTok proved to be one of the biggest social media platforms by entering the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list, Instagram continued to increase its brand value this year, and reached the brand value of $ 41.5 billion, rising 15 places in the list to become the 29th most valuable brand in the world.

Netflix also showed a rise similar to that of Instagram. The publishing platform increased its brand value to $ 45.9 billion with a 34 percent brand value increase and rose to 26th on the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list. Increasing its brand value by 15 percent, YouTube has risen to 37th with a brand value of $ 37 billion, while LinkedIn has reached brand name of $ 29.9 billion with an increase of 31 percent and has reached its 43th position.

Social media platforms started to enter BrandZ’s radar in 2010 for the first time. In the first year, social media giant Facebook could not even enter the top 100. However, the following year, Facebook ranked 35th on the list. In 2014, Facebook strengthened its place in the top 20, while LinkedIn, another social media platform, managed to enter the 78th list, similar to TikTok’s entry this year.

The popular social media app, Instagram, ranked 91st in the list with a brand value of $ 14.4 billion in 2018. Instagram has shown a rapid rise despite being on a ‘worse’ ordinary list than TikTok. Increasing its brand value by 95 percent a year after entering the list, Instagram increased its brand value by $ 28.2 billion in the second year and reached 44th place in the list.

Although TikTok has demonstrated in a concrete way that it is one of the biggest social media platforms by being shown among the most valuable brands in the world, things are not going well for TikTok. The platform was banned for the second time in India, one of the markets where it has the most users, after TikTok has gathered much more user data than expected and shared it with the Chinese Government. Moreover, this ban is envisaged to spread to different markets.



