TikTok Application Coming to Samsung TVs

Samsung announced that as part of its collaboration with TikTok, the social platform’s full-screen application will bring it to its smart TVs. The process that will start with Sero TV, which will be sold in Europe in the coming days, will then be expanded to 2018 and newer TV models. In addition, by 2021, all Samsung televisions will be able to run TikTok.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced that it is collaborating with TikTok, one of the most popular social media networks of recent years. As part of this cooperation, the TikTok smart TV application will come to Samsung’s smart TVs. The application, which will first be presented to users with Samsung Sero TV, will begin to be broadcast on 2018-2020 Samsung TVs in the future.

Samsung Sero TV was announced more than a year ago. What makes this TV unique is that it can also be used vertically. The television, which will be available in some countries in Europe in the coming days, may attract even more attention thanks to the TikTok application.

TikTok will work fully compatible on Samsung Sero TV

According to the information obtained, TikTok’s application developed for Samsung televisions can be used both horizontally and vertically on Sero TV. In this way, an even more impressive experience will be provided for users. In this way, although TikTok users mostly watch “funny” videos, do-it-yourself videos will be best watched on Samsung Sero TV. In addition, users will be able to use every functionality of TikTok’s mobile application in the Samsung TV application.

Meanwhile, Samsung will expand the scope of the TikTok TV application day by day. According to the company, all Samsung televisions that will be launched by 2021 will have the TikTok TV application. In this way, users will have the opportunity to access one of the most downloaded applications in the world in 2020 via televisions.



