TikTok Announces First Data Center to Open in Europe

TikTok began moving its data centers out of China to make the allegations of security issues unfounded. The company plans to make a huge investment of 420 million Euros for the European data center, which will come into service in 2022.

Social media platform TikTok, which is in the midst of the ongoing economic war between the USA and China, started to shift its focus to Europe while continuing to experience difficulties in the American continent. ByteDance, owner of TikTok, who does not want to encounter similar reactions from European countries, announced that at this point, he will establish the first data center in Europe.

The announcement of a TikTok data center in the EU came after the decision of the upper court of Europe to process the data on the international data transfer.

TikTok’s data center will be installed in Ireland

TikTok will establish its first data center in Europe in Ireland. The data center, which will be established with an investment that can be considered as significant as 420 million Euros, will contain all the data of European users. The data center to be established by the company is expected to start service in early 2022.

The new data center, announced in a blog post by TikTok’s global CSO Roland Clouter, will provide hundreds of jobs in Ireland and will be an important point for TikTok’s user data protection.

The speed of the servers will also increase

With the new data center to be opened by TikTok, it has been announced that the countries in Europe will have faster download and load times at TikTok. By this way, ByteDance, which plans to increase its user experience, does not want to experience a process similar to that in the USA in Europe. Europe is considered one of the largest markets after the USA, so companies are not afraid to invest in European countries.

US operations of TikTok are requested to switch to Microsoft

US President Donald Trump has been requesting TikTok’s US operations to go to Microsoft, which he has been accusing for security breaches and leaking information to the Chinese government. ByteDance and Microsoft recently announced that they would not allow such a thing from China, even though they are currently in negotiation. US President Trump has been in constant quarrel with Chinese technology companies since he took office. Trump, who also imposes sanctions on smart phone manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE, is trying to leave these companies alone in the global market, threatening the countries that cooperate with Chinese companies publicly.

TikTok is currently taking important steps to avoid hurting international trade. The company, which takes steps to completely eliminate the security concerns that are constantly expressed by the USA, makes important concessions in this process by trying to establish positive relations with Trump. These concessions include important items such as offering 10,000 jobs in the USA and keeping US user data in the USA.



