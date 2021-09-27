Tiktok Announced The Number Of Monthly Users

TikTok application, which attracted great attention in a short time by doubling its rise during the pandemic period, shared the number of monthly users with its fans.

China-based video application TikTok, which has become a craze in a short time and is already banned in some countries, announced the number of monthly users by sharing a congratulatory message.

The number of TikTok monthly users has increased greatly in a short time. Judging by the description of the application shared from the official Twitter account; It can be said that TikTok has reached a new milestone.

TikTok has reached 1 billion monthly users!

Popular video sharing application TikTok included the following statements in its statement:

✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 https://t.co/X7FjwpTI0B — TikTok (@tiktok_us) September 27, 2021

As of last July, TikTok had more than 100 million monthly active users in the US and 689 million worldwide. The application exceeded the 2 billion global download limit with the pandemic; COVID-19 has become a giant in a short time with a great increase in its popularity during the quarantine periods. The number of TikTok monthly users continues to increase rapidly day by day.

To understand how TikTok has grown, let’s compare it to another social media giant, Facebook. According to the data published in July, Facebook stated that it reached 2.9 billion monthly active users. What do you think about this rise of TikTok? Do not forget to share your ideas with us.