TikTok and WeChat in the US are banned from Sunday!

The US Department of Commerce announced that, on the grounds of “protecting national security”, social media applications of Chinese companies TikTok and WeChat will be banned from downloading in the country as of September 20.

In the statement made by the ministry, it was noted that the Chinese Communist Party used these practices to threaten the US national security, foreign policy and economy.

In the statement, which pointed out that the users in the USA will be protected by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functions, it was stated that the threats posed by TikTok and WeChat are similar, if not the same.

In the statement, it was stated that both applications collect data from users, including location, browsing and search histories, and that the companies in question are in mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services of the Chinese Communist Party.

“This situation causes the use of WeChat and TikTok to pose unacceptable risks to our national security,” the ministry said in a statement. evaluation was included.

It was noted that TikTok and WeChat will be banned from downloading in the USA as of September 20, and it was reported that these applications will not be allowed to provide money transfer and payment services through mobile application stores.

In the statement, it was pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s bans could be lifted if concerns about national security are resolved until November 12.

US President Trump announced on August 3 that he would ban the Chinese-based social media platform TikTok if his US arm is not sold to any American company.

On August 6, Trump signed 2 decrees to ban US individuals or organizations from doing any business with Chinese companies’ social media applications TikTok and WeChat.



