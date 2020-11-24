TikTok: A Feature That Makes Epilepsy Patients Easier

TikTok has launched a new feature developed for epilepsy patients. This feature warns users that there are elements that will trigger seizures in videos encountered while browsing in TikTok. Thanks to this feature, an epilepsy patient can hide all of the videos that will trigger their seizure.

TikTok, which has become one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, announced the launch of the new feature. Developed for epilepsy patients, this feature enables the videos that will trigger seizures to be passed automatically. In this way, a user with epilepsy will be able to continue using TikTok without any health problems.

Let’s say a TikTok video has flashing lights or certain visual patterns. Until now, users could only see these items while watching the video. However, thanks to the new feature, TikTok will determine whether the videos are risky or not. In this way, the user will be prevented from seizures. Because a user with epilepsy will be able to pass that video without ever watching it.

This is how TikTok’s new feature looks

TikTok’s new feature works on demand. So once a user learns that the video has elements to trigger the seizure, they can watch the video or have both this and such videos hidden. TikTok developers state that the feature can be used according to the preferences of the users. The feature, which is currently available in some locations, will be available to TikTok users around the world in the coming weeks.

TikTok prepared its new feature on the opinion of experts. According to the information obtained, there are 65 million epilepsy patients worldwide, and social media is full of surprises for people suffering from this disease. Here, TikTok is trying to make sure that these surprises disappear thanks to its new feature. Epilepsy associations say this kind of feature should be on all social media platforms because some trolls deliberately post seizure-triggering videos. Social media phenomena are also asked to support this issue, but most of the phenomena around the world are not even aware of what epilepsy is …



