TikTok: 16-year-old influencer gained 100 million followers

Charli D’Amelio will be able to tell her grandchildren that, at 16, she was the first person to get a hundred million followers on the short video network TikTok. The brand was hit a year and a half after the girl created her account, and just seven months after reaching 50 million fans following her videos.

According to her, the video that started the amazing visibility of her account was a video posted in July 2019, where she appears together with the user identified as “Move With Joy”, in which she follows the presented choreography. According to NBC, “since then, the number of followers has only grown”.

The young woman is not alone – the entire D’Amelio family has an account on TikTok: the older sister Dixie and her parents, Marc (former Republican candidate for the Republican Party) and Heidi D’Amelio.

Family dinner

The whole family now participates in the reality Dinner with the D’Amelios, whose first episode (where she even expresses her desire to reach a hundred million followers) cost Charli one million fans, who stopped following her for the way she treated the chef who had prepared dinner. She then recorded a video, apologizing and promising to “get better”.



