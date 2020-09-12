Tik Tok star Addison Rae makes the leap to Hollywood

The social network Tik Tok is more fashionable than ever and Addison Rae who has 60 million followers will star in a romantic comedy for teenagers.

They are planning the remake of the 1999 romantic comedy Someone Like You (She’s All That) and have signed Tik Tok star Addison Rae for the title role. The original film starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook and is the story of a popular high school jock (Prinze Jr.) who tries to transform an unpopular girl (Cook) after his girlfriend dumped him. Although the film received mixed reviews, it has since become a cult classic. Also included in the cast were Matthew Lillard, Usher, Lil ‘Kim and Gabrielle Union.

Back in 2015, with Hollywood swimming in nostalgia, there were rumors that Someone Like You would get a remake. However, not much information was revealed. Miramax, the studio behind the original, initially denied that a reboot was happening. Since no other information about another movie had been published so far.

Tik Tok star Addison Rae has reportedly been cast in the remake, but it’s not for the role that fans might expect. Rather than remaking the exact same movie, the new story will switch genres. So instead of being called She’s All That, it will be called He’s All That. The story will focus on an influencer girl trying to make a nerd boy popular. For now it is not known who will make the male character.

Many of those who participated in the original film will repeat in the remake.

R. Lee Fleming, the writer of the first film, will also write the reboot, while original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are set to return. Miramax will be behind the new movie. Plus Mark Waters, the veteran filmmaker behind Bad Girls and Put You In My Place, will be the new director. So Tik Tok star Addison Rae will have a good team behind her for her Hollywood debut.

Someone Like You (She’s All That) used iconic music from the 90s and early 2000s, and it looks like the remake will do the same but from the current era.

Addison Rae is one of the most popular figures on Tik Tok, with over 60 million followers on the app and an estimated $ 5 million in 2019. The 19-year-old has yet to act in a movie role. or television, but recently signed with the talent agency WME. She will be one of the first Tik Tok stars to act in a major movie, and while she has no experience in that field yet, she is sure to attract a large audience. Luckily it will interpret itself.

This may set a trend for years to come, as actors, instead of being measured by their acting quality, could get roles solely by the number of followers they have. If the 60 million fans of Addison Rae’s Tik Tok go to the movies to see it, the remake of Someone Like You will be a brutal success.



