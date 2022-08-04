Tik Tok Idea Boards: how to find and keep inspiration

TikTok’s main goal is to find new videos, but there is also a way to save these videos and turn them into an idea board. TikTok started as a feed with endless scrolling, and now many people use it as a search engine to find ideas on a range of topics. With hundreds of thousands of influencers around the world on the platform, it’s no surprise that people are opening up TikTok to explore creative possibilities for their next DIY or DIY project.

In TikTok, content creators can share short videos with friends and other users. Users can apply various editing functions to their creations, including filters, effects and sounds. Since its launch in 2017, the app has been downloaded more than three billion times, making it the most popular social media platform. As a result, influential people advertising beauty products, household goods, literature and much more rushed to the application.

It’s easy to find inspiring videos on TikTok. But if you’re looking for something specific for the idea board, look no further than the TikTok search bar. After opening the app, the glasses icon is displayed in the upper right corner of the screen. Clicking on the icon opens the search bar and the suggested search queries. Enter an idea, such as a destination or recipe, in the search box and click Search. The most popular videos will appear on the screen. Scroll to find the relevant videos. Also, use the Hashtags feature in the search menu. The hashtags displayed will be most often used in TikTok videos related to search. This is a great way to filter videos and be more specific.

Organize videos into collections

Having found the source of inspiration, save it for quick reference. Fortunately, TikTok has added collections to do the work in the app. When watching a video, click the “Save” icon to the right of TikTok. A pop-up window will appear at the bottom. Click “Manage” in the pop-up window. From there, select a collection based on the ideas board. To create a collection, click on the “Profile” icon in the lower right corner. When the profile is displayed, a number of icons appear in the menu. Tap the “Save” function. The “Selections” will appear in a new line. When this option is selected, all collections created at the moment will be displayed. Click “Create a New Collection” and name it based on the ideas board. Now the board of ideas is ready for creativity. In addition, you can create a new collection from the “Manage” screen.

It won’t be difficult to fill out an inspiration board on TikTok, but there are a few things worth paying attention to. Firstly, there are no direct links to products or complete recipes in the video. Content creators often post Linktree on their profile, pointing users to a storefront or blog. However, it’s not as accessible as other platforms like Pinterest that have a direct link to the content. This may change in the future, but for now users should only rely on the links present in their bio. Secondly, while a user can create collections, other users cannot view them. Collaboration with other users is not possible with an idea board created in TikTok.

Thousands of TikTok videos inspire users to try something new, so it’s worth archiving them. Use idea boards on TikTok in more unique ways, such as stitching saved videos to TikTok to document the experience. As content creators and viewers determine how social media platforms are used, TikTok will evolve to meet their expectations. With so many people exploring, discovering and learning on the platform, TikTok’s future as an idea board looks promising.