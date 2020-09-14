Tijuana technician is infected with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic hit the Tijuana Xolos hard and they had seven casualties for the duel against Cruz Azul on matchday 10, including their coach Pablo Guede who could not be on the bench directing his team.

Ignacio Ruvalcaba, in charge of the Basic Forces of the Xolos, was the one who replaced the South American in the meeting, but revealed that Guede took charge of the approach from his home through a video call.

“Of course, he connected through Zoom from his home and he, analyzing the game, gave the instructions. I was the spokesperson, he was the one who was analyzing it and without a doubt that the game was a great approach, ”revealed the interim coach in a virtual conference.

The Argentine chatted remotely with his players prior to the match and at halftime, and also guided the coaching staff throughout the game.

“The changes are indications of the teacher Paul. I was the spokesperson, I was on the court because transmitting the teacher’s whole idea and the changes were made by them based on the analysis and what the teacher was observing from his home watching the game, so the changes were made by them and it was logical, I didn’t want to have that freedom to do them because I knew what I was doing on the bench, ”Ruvalcaba pointed out.

Despite their efforts, the Tijuana Xolos were defeated by Cruz Azul with a score of 2-1, a result that leaves them in 15th place in the table with only 10 units, while the “Machine” is second with 22 points. .



