Tiger Woods is ready for a tough start at the Open Championship

Many golf fans were hoping that Tiger Woods would demonstrate a competitive performance at this year’s 150th Open Championship.

But midway through his first round on Thursday, it became abundantly clear that the all-time great would not be running for another Claret jug.

Despite finishing the front with a birdie, Woods has 5 over par heading into the back nine at St. Andrews.

He started the day with a double bogey and scored another on the seventh hole.

Although Tiger had a rough start, he is now moving in the right direction. The three-time Open Championship winner scored his second birdie of the day in 10th place, which gave him a clear line on the turn.

If he can collect the magic nine from behind, there’s still a chance he can get close to parity in the second round.