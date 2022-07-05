Tiger Woods has made his opinion of St Andrews very clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews ever since he began his return to the 2022 Masters.

The 15-time major champion has pulled out of the U.S. Open to give his body more time to recover ahead of next week’s British Open at the legendary Scottish tournament.

Through CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter, when asked if Tiger had planned to count on St.Andrews all along, the 46-year-old revealed his thinking process to drop out of the tournament last month.

Explaining:

No, I had plans to play at the US Open, but physically I couldn’t do it. Physically, there was no way I could do it. I had some problems with my leg, but that would put this tournament in jeopardy, so there’s no reason for that.

It’s a pretty historic Open that we’re going to play. I was lucky to be part of the past champions who won there, and I want to play there again, and I do not know when they will ever come back, while I can still play at a high level. and I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level.

Back in April, Tiger confirmed that he would definitely be competing in the 150th Open at St. Andrews, with a little warm-up at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday.