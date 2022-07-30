Tiger Woods didn’t talk to any golfer LIV: Fan reaction

Earlier this week, Bryson Dechambeau, who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, said he had not spoken to Tiger Woods since the move.

“We were pretty close, and unfortunately we didn’t talk, and one day we’ll talk again, and I’m always open to talking to anyone,” DeChambeau said. — I have no problem with that and I hope we can see each other’s eye on it.”

Fans know it may be a while before Tiger and Bryson talk again.

“Tiger is a legendary vindictive man,” said one fan.

“It’s going to be a long time, Bryson, because what you did will hit Tiger with dirt, and his pride will defeat your selfishness,” another fan said.

Earlier this month, Woods spoke out against the LIV Golf series. “What do these players do for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to train?” he asked.

“What’s the incentive to go out there and make money in the dirt?” he continued. “You just get paid a lot of money up front and you play in several tournaments and play 54 holes. They play deafening music and have this whole different vibe. there are a lot of such players in the long run.”

Will Tiger and Bryson talk again?