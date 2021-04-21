Tiger King: John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic in the series

Tiger King: NBC’s limited series Joe Exotic cast John Cameron Mitchell in the title role of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel. The series is currently underway on the broadcaster’s streaming service, Peacock.

Mitchell is probably best known for writing and starring Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In addition to him, Kate McKinnon composes the cast, playing Carole Baskin.

Regarding joining the project, Mitchell said: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern popular antihero. Joe and I are the same age and, like him, I grew up gay in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, so I feel like I know a little about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world ”.

According to the official synopsis, the series will focus on Baskin, Exotic and the tigers they fought for. Insanity begins when Baskin discovers that his enemy is creating and using his zoo to make a profit, and sets out to end his venture, inciting a rapidly increasing rivalry.

However, Carole has a dubious past, and when the claws come out, Joe won’t stop for anything to expose what he sees.

The project is based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast, which was released last year, and will explore how Joe became this iconic figure and how he lost himself to a character of his own making.

On the production team, Etan Frankel writes the script. In addition, Dan Lagana serves as a coroteirista, showrunner and executive producer along with Paul Young, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey and Nicolas Cage, as well as Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.

Joe Exotic has no premiere date yet. So stay tuned for the next news!