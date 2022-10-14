Tiffany Haddish Thanks God for Settling Child Abuse Lawsuit

Comedian Tiffany Haddish had a wonderful couple of years becoming a profit-making actress on television and in movies after she became a star in the movie “A Trip for Girls.” But their thriving careers appeared to be in jeopardy in September when she and Aries Spears were accused of grooming and sexually assaulting two minors. The case has since been settled out of court, and now Haddish thanks God that the situation seems to be able to be left behind.

The case against Tiffany Haddish was closed at the end of September, and the accuser Jane Doe even made a statement in support of the 42-year-old comedian. This, apparently, is a great relief for the Afterparty actress, who complained that she did not have a job due to disagreements. But that may change now that the issue has been settled amicably, and Haddish shared her relief and gratitude on Twitter.:

God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen 🙏🏽 — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) October 12, 2022

Here it is. Tiffany Haddish has been the subject of very serious allegations, so it’s no wonder she’s glad the ordeal has come to an end. We’ll just have to wait and see how her professional life can recover from the controversy that has surrounded her for weeks.

Tiffany Haddish’s Twitter post helps show what the actress/comedian thinks after her lawsuit was dismissed. The stakes were definitely high both professionally and personally, and she thanks God for “getting rid of the mess” that dominated her life. And she seems to trust the process when she restores the case now that the case is settled.

As mentioned earlier, the accusers not only abruptly dropped the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish, but also issued a statement in support of the Girls Trip actress. This statement from Jane Doe reads:

My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years, and now we know that she will never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany all the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.

This is a major change from the charges that were attached to the case, and shows that Tiffany Haddish appears to be in the clear from both a legal and interpersonal point of view. Given the severity of the problem, it’s no wonder she’s so grateful for this happy ending.

Tiffany Haddish has previously complained that she has no acting performances due to the allegations, and indeed, she is not currently busy working on something new. But Haddish still has several projects that were filmed before the trial, including a role in the Disney movie “Haunted Mansion.” In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.