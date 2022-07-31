Tiffany Franco’s 90-day Fiance: Her family’s cutest posts in 2022

The former star of the franchise “90 days of the groom” Tiffany Franco continues to share her family adventures on social networks. The Maryland native was first featured in the first season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” together with her beau Ronald Smith. During the season, Tiffany revealed that her first son Daniel was born before her 18th birthday. She didn’t know about her pregnancy until later in her pregnancy and is grateful for her son.

Tiffany previously spoke about the biological father of her first son and said that he passed away a few years ago. Many years later, she met Ronald in South Africa, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other because of their wonderful chemistry. Soon Tiffany and Ronald got married, and nine months later they became pregnant.

A couple of 90-day-old grooms kept their pregnancy a secret for several months, only to announce it after the birth of the child. Ronald and Tiffany’s sweet daughter was born on July 3, 2019, and they named her Carly Rose. Although Tiffany has been going through a hard time with Ronald lately, that hasn’t stopped her from sharing adorable posts featuring her family on Instagram.

In April 2022, Tiffany shared a video of her son Daniel and showed how he has grown over the years. First she added an old clip of her boy dancing. Later, she posted a recent clip in which she kissed him. She wrote: “He’s grown up, my little man,” adding a smiley face with a crying face. Daniel is a wonderful boy, and he already wears cool clothes, including black hoodies and jackets.

Professional portraits

The proud mom of Daniel and Carly shared photographic portraits of her children on social networks. In the pictures, Tiffany’s children pose in front of the camera in the park. While Daniel was wearing a pink hoodie from the anime in the photos, Carly was wearing red pants, boots and a cute coat. Tiffany captioned Daniel and Carly’s Instagram post with the words “THE BABES” and shared a bunch of floral emojis that were perfect for the occasion. Fans found the pictures charming and shared positive comments with Mom.

Carly is mom’s best friend

Tiffany, a graduate of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, shared an adorable mother and daughter moment in March 2022. She posted a video of herself having fun with her baby. The clip shows the former reality TV star telling her daughter she’s adorable and beautiful, but Carly just says no and instead tells her mom she’s a “Potato.” Suffice it to say that the viewers of the “90-day groom” liked this funny conversation, and they commented on Tiffany’s relationship with her daughter. One fan wrote: “Haha!! She is precious! You’re both beautiful.” Another shared: “Your love created this beautiful little girl… she’s so playful.” After seeing the charming photos of Tiffany with her children, many fans of the 90-day-old groom hope that Ronald will soon join them in America.