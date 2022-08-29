TIFF 2022: 5 Must-see films at the Toronto International Film Festival

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will return from September 8-18 in its 46th year. The event, known as one of the largest film festivals in the world, will open with Sally El Hosaini’s dramatic film “Swimmers” about the real story of Yusra Mardini. After fleeing Syria, a teenage refugee Olympian (along with her sister and several other swimmers on board) drags a small boat with refugees across the Aegean Sea after her motor stopped working. Starring sisters Natalie Issa and Manal Issa as Yusra and Sara Mardini, as well as Matthias Schweighefer from The Army of Thieves.

TIFF will conclude with Mary Harron’s “Daliland,” in which Ezra Miller (who has been in a quandary lately) and Ben Kinglesey share the image of surrealist artist Salvador Dali as the film follows the artist and his muse wife, Gala Lear., in later years. Andreja Pejic will play Gala with actors Rupert Graves (Sherlock) and Suki Waterhouse in supporting roles.

Between these two films, there will be about 200 feature films, including world premieres, new releases and some solid comebacks, such as “The Mummy” and the 30th anniversary screening of “Their Own League,” which are part of the TIFF Festival Street program. Here are five films that are a must-see at the film festival. Our list includes two long-awaited films: “intimate drama” by Brendan Fraser, a directorial debut with a famous actor in the title role and a fan-favorite book adaptation that is looking for distribution (also a directorial debut).

The Long-Awaited: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Benoit Blanc is back — and this time with a new mystery! The world premiere of the sequel to the acclaimed detective “Get Knives” will take place on TIFF on September 10, and additional screenings will take place on September 17. The long-awaited film welcomes the return of director Ryan Johnson and actor Daniel Craig, as well as a star-studded cast consisting of Edward Norton, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Batista, Ethan Hawke and others.

The tone of this new film is significantly different from the previous film, and in this new adventure our fearless detective finds himself on a Greek island, but how and why he ended up there is only the first of many mysteries. As in all the best detectives, all the characters of The Glass Bow hide their secrets, driven by the most human and elementary sins: greed, lust, envy and pride — but which of them is the deadliest?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on December 23 on Netflix and in select theaters.

Fan Favorite: Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the Universe

Benjamin Alire Saenz’s queer coming-of-age novel “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” was released in 2012 and received worldwide recognition, gathering a passionate fan base on social networks and book platforms such as GoodReads, where it received 4.43 points out of 5. stars with 466,750 ratings. Over the past decade, the universe has continued to grow, first with its sequel 2021, Aristotle and Dante plunge into the waters of the world, and now with the release of the film adaptation of Aitch Alberto, a director from Miami, who made his debut as a director. .

Despite the fact that this film is in many ways similar to the film adaptation of the 2012 book “It’s Good to be Quiet”, it has a high cult potential, however, it is still looking for distribution. Alberto (who was probably haunted by endless questions from fans) shared on Twitter: “To answer this question and give you a little insight into indie filmmaking. #arianddantemovie is an indie film, usually most indie films don’t have a distributor right away. like us, that’s why we’re going to TIFF in the hope that we’ll sell the film to a distributor…”, which caused a revolution of fans celebrating their favorite distributors, including A24, HBO Max, Netflix and others, in comments and quotes. The world premiere of the film “Aristotle and Dante: Discovering the Secrets of the Universe” will take place on TIFF on September 9, and the personal screening will last until September 15, in addition to a limited edition on the TIFF digital platform.

There is Ari, whose crushing social anxiety is only slightly more challenging than the burden of family secrets associated with the absence of his fickle older brother. And here’s Dante, a confident free spirit whom Ari meets at a local public pool. The couple finds themselves in each other, with all the beauty and grace of teenage discoveries, never losing sight of the fact that they grow up in Reagan-era Texas, where at best any queerness is suppressed.

The long-awaited: The Female King

Another big title! This historical drama is inspired by real events and tells the story of a female group of 19th century warriors, the Agoji (who were the prototype of Dora Milache from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther), who were tasked with protecting their kingdom from evil.