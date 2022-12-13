Ties With Enzo Fernandez Strengthen As Reds “Promise” Price – Latest LFC Transfer Rumors

All the talk about Liverpool’s search for midfielders in recent weeks has centered around Jude Bellingham, but ties with Benfica and Argentine Enzo Fernandez have not gone away.

Last week, Record, one of the leading news sources in Portugal, said that Liverpool had contacted Benfica about Fernandez’s availability, and the 21-year-old had impressed Argentina at the World Cup.

Other reports in Spain suggested that the Reds had come to a preliminary agreement to sign a contract with him next summer.

On Monday, there were similar statements from Argentina: Dario La Capital said that Liverpool had agreed to sign a contract with Fernandez, and another source, Varsky Sports, suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s team “approached the player with a contract offer”, but is not yet negotiating with Benfica.

Although an agreement seems unlikely at this stage, on Tuesday the Portuguese edition of O Jogo confirmed claims that Liverpool already have some kind of deal.

They say the Reds have made a “promise to match” any offers from Fernandes from elsewhere and the player is also interested in the idea of moving to Merseyside.

The story goes so far that the Argentine midfielder, who will play in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday, “is already in the hands of Liverpool.”

If the move does happen, it will most likely be next summer, not in January, as Benfica is said to be asking 120 million euros for a deal early next year.

The theory is that Liverpool will hold out until next summer in the hope of getting it at a lower price, but this is where we start to doubt this story.

Given that Fernandez is making an impression at the World Cup, and Real Madrid is supposedly among his other suitors, will his price tag really go down before the end of the season?

In addition, there is the Bellingham factor – can Liverpool afford both? The cost of about 200 million pounds for two players seems too high under the current ownership regime.

However, Fernandez certainly seems to be a player on the club’s radar, and the links with the player go back to August, when Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports said that Liverpool were “keeping an eye” on Fernandez before he left River Plate for Benfica last summer. .

Bellingham, Fernandez, both or neither?