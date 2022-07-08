Tiered list of Final Fantasy spin-off games

While the main games of the Final Fantasy franchise are often considered among the best of all time, the series has spawned many additional games that manage to shine on their own. However, unlike the main list, the gap that separates the worst Final Fantasy spin-offs and the more famous games is huge.

It is necessary to think seriously about whether the Kingdom Hearts franchise should be considered a by-product of Final Fantasy. Even though there are many arguments on both sides of the argument, Kingdom Hearts is probably best defined as a Disney and Square Enix crossover game, rather than as a true spin-off. Despite this, there are many other spin-offs worth talking about.

S-level

Final Fantasy Tactics: There is no better example of a Final Fantasy spin-off than Final Fantasy Tactics. He remained close to the proven and reliable formula of Square Enix, but at the same time took on a fair share of risks. Thanks to a high degree of personalization and a bold new look at the Final Fantasy series, Tactics was destined to achieve huge success solely in terms of gameplay, but the multi—layered and fascinating story that writer Yasumi Mastuno wrote for the game is what really strengthens it. at the S level. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7: If you need proof of the importance of Crisis Core, the fact that it is being remade along with the main game should be quite convincing. Moreover, Square Enix announced that the plot of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will remain unchanged. This is about the same obvious sign of approval that a company can give to the name of a by-product. Crisis Core is an important experience for everyone who enjoyed Final Fantasy 7.

A-level

World of Final Fantasy: A welcome respite from the darker spin-offs above, World of Final Fantasy is a whimsical and downright bizarre Final Fantasy experience. Despite the fact that this is a relatively new release, it looks like a tribute to the PS1 and PS2 era of Final Fantasy games, but with the addition of a pinch of Pokemon games. The only thing that keeps World of Final Fantasy from the S-level is its obsession. videos that slow down the pace of the game to a minimum. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance: Tactics Advance is still an amazing experience and in many ways more optimized than Tactics, but its simplicity is also its disadvantage. There are no political nuances and emotional pressure in its plot, as in the original game, and the strict party system deprives players of most of the freedom that players had when choosing the best professions of characters for their party. Having said that, Tactics Advance is worthy of passing for any fan of the original game, as it is a cleaner, perhaps more visually appealing experience with a strong plot in itself. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance 2: Tactics Advance 2 is not much different from its direct predecessor. The gameplay in both games is extremely honed, and Tactics Advance 2 is probably the better of the two. Ultimately, both games are noteworthy because of their thought-provoking storylines and charming characters, which are only eclipsed by the original Tactics game. Dissidia Final Fantasy 012: Arguably one of the most underrated PSP games, Dissidia Final Fantasy 012 has improved the original in every conceivable way. This is both a great competitive fighting game and an exciting single player experience. Dissidia Final Fantasy: While 012 definitely outshines the original Dissidia game, it deserves credit for successfully introducing the Final Fantasy franchise into the fighting game genre, even though Ergase was the first to do so. Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call. A sequel to the well-received game, Curtain Call, improved over the original and is the perfect way to explore the soundtracks to Final Fantasy.

B-level

Final Fantasy Type-0: Ambiguous name, if it ever existed. Type-0 did a lot of things right, but also suffered from relatively clunky, repetitive gameplay. However, Square Enix has clearly decided to push the boundaries of how dark storytelling can be, and for most it pays off. Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7. Even with Vincent Valentine at the helm, Dirge of Cerberus was too big for its pants. It deserves credit for trying to expand Final Fantasy into the shooter genre, but suffered from clunky mechanics and a generally disappointing plot. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: Despite the fact that NT is the last Dissidia Final Fantasy game, it lagged behind its predecessors. If players can overcome a steep learning curve and immerse themselves in team battles, NT is second to none, but its imbalance is evident in heads-up battles. Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: The location of Theatrhythm deserves a small caveat.