Tidal: Learn About Music Streaming Plans And Prices

Tidal is one of the most diverse music streaming services for you to subscribe to on the internet.

The platform is a less popular competitor to more established services such as Deezer Premium, Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Prime Music, but it brings interesting features and a full catalog for those who choose to subscribe.

Below, we list the current music streaming plans and prices so you can choose the one that suits you and your pocket.

What is Tidal?

Tidal is a music streaming service launched in October 2014 by a developer in Norway called Aspiro. In Brazil, Tidal was launched in 2015.

Less than a year later, the service was first acquired by another company, Project Panther Bidco. He currently belongs to Square, a US digital payments company.

The service quickly became famous for two reasons: the first was the involvement of rapper Jay-Z, who owns Project Panther Bidco, and the release of exclusive material from him and singer Beyoncé (his wife) – such as the albums Lemonade and 4:44, plus Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album.

The second reason is the bet on a subscription service that guarantees high-fidelity audios (HiFi) compared to the original recording. Percentage payments to artists would also be higher on Tidal, according to the company, although this is disputed by some sources.

Also called TIDAL, with the entire word in uppercase, the service can be accessed via apps for Windows, Android and iOS, as well as a browser version of the player and support for speakers and other audio devices from various manufacturers of the branch.