TicWatch Pro X Is A New Smartwatch With Wear OS And Snapdragon Chip

TicWatch Pro: Last Monday (4), the company Mobvoi launched its new smartwatch TicWatch Pro X in the Chinese market. The wearable device stands out for the presence of the Snapdragon 4100 processor, powered by the new version of Google’s efficient Wear OS operating system. Although it shares several features with its predecessor, TicWatch Pro 3, the newly released model has some design choices that make it unique.

Technology and look

The model has a “sandwich” of AMOLED and FSTN LCD screens, which includes the most relevant information for the user, such as time, step count, heart rate and distance covered, for example. The addition of the second technology, which visually resembles “older” digital watches, ensures better viewing angles and improved energy efficiency for the TicWatch Pro X. In total, the display array adds up to 1.39″ and up to 326 ppi.

Completely sealed, the TicWatch Pro X body is water and dust resistant, ensuring the desired IP68 certification. Its physical interface has two side buttons to interact with the system, while its crown is fixed and offers no control levels.

Specifications and availability

Mobvoi’s new smartwatch houses a powerful set of components inside. With the Snapdragon 4100 (quad-core, 1.7GHz) as a processor, along with 1GB of RAM and up to 8GB of internal storage, TicWatch Pro X also supports LTE signal (4G) and pay-as-you-go via NFC.

Despite having the Wear OS as an operating system, it is important to note that the model still runs on version 2.0, without confirmation of compatibility with version 3.0 — more recent and present on the Galaxy Watch 4, for example.

TicWatch Pro X is available for pre-order in the Chinese market for about US$370, or R$2,000 in direct conversion. There is no forecast for international release yet.