TicWatch Pro 3 revealed, a first for smartwatches

In June, Qualcomm’s new smartwatch processor Wear 4100 series was introduced. The future of the first smart watch to be found with this processor was announced by China-based manufacturer Mobvoi. The company was in a hurry to use this processor in its smart watches, TicWatch Pro 3, where the processor will be used, appeared on Amazon’s UK site.

The Wear 4100 processor promises both higher performance and new features for Wear OS.

TicWatch Pro 3 revealed: first watch to host a Wear 4100

By promising to be the first manufacturer to use Qualcomm’s new processor, Mobvoi kept its promise. Apart from the Wear 4100 itself, there is also a Wear 4100+ variant. We do not know which of these two processors TicWatch Pro 3 will host. Still, it is certain that the 4100 series will be used.

The watch listed on Amazon UK carries a price tag of £ 299.

As seen on the product page, the weight of the watch is 300 grams and its dimensions are 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.6 mm.

It is unknown when TicWatch Pro 3, which is prepared to be the choice of those looking for higher performance and low power consumption, will go on sale. Considering Mobvoi’s goal of launching the first smart watch using this processor, we anticipate that the date of sale will not be too late.



