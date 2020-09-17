TicWatch GTX, smartwatch under 60 euros

Mobvoi has launched a new inexpensive smartwatch aimed at consumers who want to keep track of their sleep and activity, but are not interested in paying the fees of a more expensive product like an Apple watch.

TicWatch GTX, the economic smartwatch

The new TicWatch GTX has been launched on sale today, September 15, for buyers in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia, offering several notable features at a price of less than 60 euros.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTX looks like a high-end smartwatch, although its price of 60 euros makes it cheaper than many watches and fitness trackers on the market. The model features a 1.28-inch TFT screen with a 240 x 240 resolution, as well as a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 200mAh battery.

The watch takes around two hours to charge, and then it offers up to seven days of regular use or 10 days of use in power saving mode, according to Mobvoi. Additionally, the TicWatch GTX has a mental build, a swim-proof IP68 rating, and support for tilt-to-wake functionality.

Oriented for the most athletic

The watch is aimed at consumers who are interested in more than just basic activity tracking, also offering 14 built-in exercise modes like yoga, cycling, and running outdoors.

The included TicExercise app is designed to track and record workouts, which can later be accessed on the smartphone. In the same way, the watch records heart rate data, including a seven-day history and an algorithm-based resting heart rate.

Lastly, users can also personalize the watch face using their own photos located on their phone’s camera roll. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTX is now available on Amazon.com and Mobvoi.com for 59.99 euros.



