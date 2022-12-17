Ticketmaster to Be Fined by Mexican Government After Chaos at Bad Bunny Concert

The Mexican government hopes to fine Ticketmaster after thousands of fans failed to attend the recent Bad Bunny main show at the 87,000-capacity Azteca Stadium.

The show took place earlier this month (December 9) and was supposed to be sold out, but security denied thousands of fans entry after they were told their tickets were clearly fake, duplicated or cancelled by Ticketmaster.

After footage from the concert began to spread on social networks, Ticketmaster issued a statement blaming “an unprecedented large number of fake tickets” for the fiasco and promised to return the money to the affected fans.

Now PROFECO, the Mexican government body responsible for consumer protection, has confirmed that it will impose a fine on Ticketmaster in connection with the incident, which could amount to up to ten percent of Ticketmaster Mexico’s revenue in 2021. The head of the agency, Riccardo Sheffield, suggested that the fine could amount to millions of pesos.

PROFECO has already confirmed at least 1,600 cases of duplicate tickets and will be fined by Ticketmaster for “over-selling” the concert. They further stated that the ticket giant bears “sole responsibility” for the chaos.

Ticketmaster has denied the allegations, although it is cooperating with the investigation.

FRAUDE, lo compre en ticketmaster y ya en la fila la chava de la entrada con una actitud prepotente y despota me dice que está clonado mi boleto, me lo arrebata y me lo rompe con saña; esto es un fraude, éramos miles saliendo @Claudiashein @Profeco @sanbenito @tourbadbunny pic.twitter.com/tyBO4UvTvj — Juan Campos (@Juan_Camposss) December 10, 2022

After the incident, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on Bad Bunny to give a free performance in the city’s Zocalo Square and said that the government would even cover part of the production costs.

This is due to the fact that Ticketmaster ran into problems in North America after the disastrous ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour. The general sale was cancelled due to “extremely high demand” and “insufficient number of remaining tickets”.

More than a dozen fans are currently suing Ticketmaster, alleging that the company violated California’s Cartwright Act and California’s Unfair Competition Act, and U.S. lawmakers are also calling for legal action.

It has since been confirmed that Ticketmaster has 170,000 unsold tickets for Taylor Swift, which will be distributed over the next few weeks.